Tinder adds panic button for data that goes wrong - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – Tinder follows Uber’s leadership in adding in-app security to unsafe data.

The dating app adds new security features, including a panic button that notifies security agencies when something goes wrong during an appointment. Tinder has also added the ability to check in and let friends know where the data is.

US users will get the free new tools next Tuesday in a new section of the app, the Safety Center. Match, the dating conglomerate that Tinder owns, will make the new tools available for its other US dating services later this year. The company also owns OkCupid, Hinge, and the flagship Match.com.

The tools are operated by Noonlight, a security platform in which Tinder has invested. The terms of the contract have not been announced.

To use the new Safety Center tools, users must also download Noonlight and activate the app’s location tracking tools. The dates of the users, e.g. B. the location, must be manually entered into a new tool “Tinder timeline” that can be shared with friends.

If the user feels insecure, he has to open the Noonlight app and press a button that discreetly contacts the Noonlight dispatchers. The dispatcher first sends them a text so that they do not have to ask for help. If this is not answered, Noonlight sends a code and calls it. If there is no answer, Noonlight will send emergency services.

The goal is to ask users for help without raising suspicions during the appointment. For this reason, the panic tools are in the Noonlight app.

Location sharing apps were recently reviewed because they don’t sell user information to advertisers. Match does not have access to Noonlight’s location data, and Noonlight claims not to sell user data. Users can also turn off location services in the phone’s settings if they are not on a specific date.

Tinder is also testing a new photo verification tool that users can use to make sure they’re talking to a real person before setting the date. A user must submit certain poses to image. Tinder’s AI technology compares these photos with previously submitted images. Profiles are marked with a check mark for those who complete the service. Tinder said the tool will be widely available later this year.

Match said it was the first dating company to integrate with this type of service. Dating apps and ride hail companies like Uber and Lyft have been beaten up for putting users in unsafe positions. Both companies have introduced similar panic buttons and security tools to address these concerns.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.