Times when EXO Kai thinks of D.O. When He Look to Mark: News: KpopStarz

The relationship between Kai and Mark began earlier than most people know, only hardcore fans will know their history together, but will continue to read because of the similarity between Mark and D.O. to discover in Kai’s eyes. Kai and Mark are currently co-members in SuperM, a team formed with the aces of Kpop, but before they worked together, they were first interns under the same company. It is a known fact that the EXO and NCT were both formed by SM Entertainment. However, there is a three-year gap between the debut of these two great groups.

Mark revealed his first meeting with Kai in a recent interview, which was posted by Glamor just four days ago and is now available on YouTube. In the video, Mark remembered the first moment that he even saw EXO’s most important dancer as early as 2012 when he just landed from South Korea in Canada. The young rapper was just a trainee at the time. Yet he clearly remembers seeing Kai dancing through a glass door of a rehearsal room, one of the trainers he was accompanied with, saying that he should try to reach that kind of dance level, and Mark also thought: “Dang, I have to dance like Which.”

In the same interview, Kai confessed that he often wondered what kind of person the younger person was when he saw a glimpse of him on television. Although, having met and been friends with Mark, Glamor said that “he has integrity” and “he has a kind heart,” and from all the time they spent together, he realized that all his expectations were of his friend was satisfied.

While Kai remains open about his friendship with his younger bandmate, he also remembers his relationship with other fellow member D.O., who is currently doing his military service. He says that he loves his members very much and that when he looks at Mark, he is reminded of his feelings for D.O. He often thinks he likes D.O. wants to be, and although Mark is younger and less experienced than he is, he gets the same feelings of desire. He wants to learn from Mark and adapt to his other members. He indicates how he wants to embody the passion of his member and use this to improve himself and his artistic craft.

There are other times when Kai looked at Mark admiringly, and it was captured on camera, one of them was during SuperM’s live broadcast for #TwitterBlueroom. Mark told the audience how jealous he was of Kai’s physical characteristics, especially his body. Their fans noticed how Kai stared lovingly and became embarrassed when Mark complimented his physique. Often then not, Kai is always seen in videos that stay close or have physical contact with Mark; they were shot at the airport or at press conferences that made eye contact with each other and smiled immediately.

The older of the two loves to love his friend and continues to communicate with him during his official schedules. Of course, Mark gives back his affection. The latter even described their relationship with each other as “an intimate, youthful, buddy-like friend.”

