Tim Tebow and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters get married in South African wedding

Professional athlete Tim Tebow scored his biggest touchdown to date – marrying the former Miss Universe Half-Leigh Nel-Peters in his native South Africa.

The wedding was an intimate gathering that incorporated American and South African traditions, aligning with Nel-Peters’ claim that she and Tebow are both “very traditional”. One day before the wedding, Tebow posted a photo with Nel-Peters, writing: “Dems, I am very grateful to share your culture … and thank you to South Africa for sharing @demileighnp with me! “

About 260 guests attended the Cape Town wedding where the bride donned a custom dress by David’s Bridal and earrings by Marian Rehwinkel Jewelery. She said she looked at around 50 dresses before deciding which dress she would walk in the aisle. The bride and groom served steak, mussels, pasta, an assortment of cheeses, their favorite spinach-bacon-berry-cucumber salad, a wedding cake that the couple had not seen before the wedding and a cheesecake compatible with Keto to adapt to Tebow’s diet.

The two posted photos of the wedding on their Instagram accounts. “Forever,” wrote Tebow, sharing an image of the two smiling and kissing on D-Day, Nel PetersThe veil whips around them. Peters posted a candid one of the two walking up the aisle together after the guests threw white petals at them. She captioned the photo, “Forever and Always”.