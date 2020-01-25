SPOKANE, Washington (AP) – Killian Tillie scored 22 points and blocked four shots to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat Pacific 92-59 on Saturday night for their 13th straight win.

Corey Kispert added 16 points and Filip Petrusev got 15 for Gonzaga (21-1, 7-0 west coast). The Bulldogs also won their 35th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the country.

Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points and Pierre Crockrell II added 10 for the Pacific (15-8, 3-4), who progresses under fourth-year coach Damon Stoudamire. The Tigers lost 15 in a row to Gonzaga.

Petrusev, who leads Gonzaga scoring and bouncing, was back in action after being helped off the ground when he injured his ankle in the second half of last Saturday against BYU.

Gonzaga had 10 of his first 12 shots to go 24-9 in the first eight minutes. Tillie and Petrusev accounted for 17 of these points.

Pacific started hitting shots and Tripp’s basket reduced Gonzaga’s lead to 30-22.

Tillie responded with 3 consecutive points to push the lead to 14. He made four of his five attempts 3 points from the game.

Gonzaga led 48-33 at halftime, behind 17 points from Tillie, who made his three 3-point attempts and 12 from Petrusev.

The Zags fired in the 1970s for much of the first half before finishing at 64.5%. Pacific shot 50% and Tripp finished with 15 points in the first half.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a streak of 18-4, nine by Kispert, to take a 66-37 lead. Pacific scored just one of 11 field goals in that run and was suspended for much of the second half.

Pacific shot much worse in the second half, making only 23.5% of its shots.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Gonzaga dropped from No. 1 on Monday despite winning two conference games by a total of 73 points last week. But the Zags should stick to # 2.

BIG IMAGE

Pacific: The Tigers have lost three straight games. … Pacific leads the WCC in defense with 64.2 points per game, but couldn’t slow Gonzaga,… Tripp averages 15.5 points per game, the only Pacific double-digit player. Tripp also leads the team with 8.4 rebounds per game.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs lead the nation by scoring at 88.8 points per game and leading with 22 points per game,… The Bulldogs are the only team that has six players with an average of two digits in scoring.

NEXT

Pacific: host Loyola Marymount Thursday evening.

Gonzaga: In Santa Clara Thursday evening.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25