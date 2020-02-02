TikTok video shows harmonica stuck in the woman’s mouth, is played every time she breathes

Despite problems, the girl did not forget to post a video of her ordeal on her TikTok account

A recent video that surfaced on TikTok recently shows a harmonica in the mouth of a girl.

According to reports, Mollie O’Brien, a high school student from Ontario, put a whole harmonica in her mouth to entertain her little cousin, thinking it would be harmless.

The idea did not come true when the instrument was stuck in her jaw and made music with every breath.

O’Brien, despite problems, did not forget to post a video of her ordeal on her TikTok account. The video received more than 7 million views and thousands of responses.

But the girl did not share her attempts to get the instrument out of her mouth online. She subtitled the video: “I just did something bad”, a Bill Wurtz song.

In a conversation with Buzzfeed News, she said the instrument started to hurt after 30 minutes and later she felt numb. She added that more than harmonica, the thought that her mother would now “kill” her frightened her.

However, the girl’s mother learned about the incident and she rushed her to a hospital.

It turned out that O’Brien had no teeth or bone injury. The doctor asked her not to repeat the error after she had safely removed the harmonica.

