TikTok Video from Spiderman Dancing to Dhol Beats in Pakistan breaks the internet

A video doing laps on the internet has a man dressed as Spiderman dancing to the melodies of Dhol in an amusement park in Pakistan.

The video clip, originally shared on TikTok, was recorded in the Pakistani Rahim Yar Khan area in Punjab. In the clip you can see the “spiderman” dancing to the beats of dhol and another folk instrument, together with two people dressed as Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

The clip that went viral online was also shared on Facebook and has been viewed about 15 times so far. Netizens have made comments with various memes and funny comments on the clip.

From now on, the 47-second video clip, which has now been shared around 20,000 times, is subtitled as “Life of Spider Man in Pakistan.”

In December last year, a video clip had become viral showing people dressed as Avengers characters dancing to Bollywood song Disco Deewane from a Karan Johar film Student of the Year.

The video was viewed more than once on the microblogging site Twitter and was titled: “If Karan made Johar Avengers”

If Karan Johar has created Avengers pic.twitter.com/htEMyGUdqz

– Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 5, 2019

