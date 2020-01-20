TikTok and Fortnite join forces and challenge users to create their own Fortnite dance

If you’ve practiced some original dance moves that have what it takes to be the next big emote in Fortnite, Tiktok can bring you closer to that goal with the new Emote Royale competition. The competition went live yesterday and will continue until the end of the day on January 24th. Check out the details below, or take a look at the official site to learn more.

Everyone on the dance floor!

Check out #EmoteRoyaleContest on TikTok to immortalize your best moves in Fortnite.

How does it work? Record a video of yourself breaking into an original dance move, then share your post on TikTok with the hashtag #EmoteRoyaleContest. The winning dance becomes an emote in Fortnite. The winner will also receive 25,000 V-Bucks and a Fortnite VIP giveaway package.

The competition begins on January 18 at 12:00 p.m. PST and runs until January 24 at 23:59 p.m. PST. All entries must be submitted during the competition period.

If you care, start working out your best moves and going to the dance floor. Getting infected by ten-year-old Fortnite superstars sucks, but seeing them celebrate with a dance you created should at least alleviate the pain. Could be.