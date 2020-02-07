Tika Sumpter celebrates Jim Carrey & '' Dynamic '' Mixed-ish role

Tika Sumpter has always admired Jim Carreywork.

“I look up to him,” Sumpter says about her co-star of Sonic the Hedgehog in this exclusive interview clip from Friday’s Daily Pop. “Most actors do that.”

Together with one of her professional ‘heroes’ performance in a feature film was a ‘great’ opportunity in itself. And yet the Mixed-like star remembers how Carrey exceeded her expectations.

“He’s incredibly friendly, and he’s all your hero would be,” she says co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. “They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes. That’s the hero you want to meet.”

Sumpter recalls a particularly meaningful moment from the set of Sonic the Hedgehog in which Carrey (who she lovingly describes as a ‘crazy scientist, but … also super normal’) collaborated with themselves and their fellow cast members to break down a scene together (). “

“We were just talking and having fun,” she says about the creative process, which will take shape on the big screen from Friday 14 February.

Carrey was not the only subject of Sumpter’s praise during her Daily Pop interview. She later explains why her role on ABC’s sitcom Mixed-ish, which is currently completing its first season on TV, is so important to her.

“The show is very important. But also, for me as a black actress, I don’t always play these different, dynamic characters,” Sumpter notes from her character Alicia. “So, she’s a lawyer, but she’s also a little quirky. She’s unaware of all the cultural things … She thinks she’s cool, she’s not … I think it’s great that I already can be different things in this show, while sending a great message. “

Watch the full Daily Pop interview from Sumpter in the exclusive clip above!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at noon and don’t miss our 2020 Oscars preview special Saturday 8 February at 11 am!