Tiger Woods is considering details of the proposed lucrative global golf tour

He says it is a “natural development”, but Tiger Woods is careful not to jump on a planned new world golf tour.

Woods said Tuesday that he was approached by the young Premier Golf League (PGL) and discussed the details with his team.

The UK-based World Golf Group hopes to lure the biggest stars onto a highly lucrative global race track to keep up with the PGA Tour and the European Tour – the game’s two main leagues.

The proposed format is for 48 of the top players to compete in 18 tournaments a year from 2022 – each with $ 10 million in prize money. The new tour is expected to offer a total prize fund of $ 240 million.

“Have I been addressed personally? Yes, and my team was aware of that, and we went into the details and tried to find out everything, just like everyone else, California.

“There is a lot of information that we are still looking at and whether it is real or not.”

“Ideas will happen”

The PGA Tour is the first professional event in the United States, with approximately $ 341 million in prize money, which according to its website is available at 46 official events. The European Tour organizes events in Europe and around the world outside the United States with prize money of around $ 230 million.

The four majors – the Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open and the Open – are separate entities but, like the four Golf World Championships, are subject to sanctions. Eligible players can participate in both tours as long as they meet a minimum requirement for events on their home route.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, chief of the European Tour, have refused to discuss “hypothetical” plans for a global racetrack, but players have been warned to choose between the old tour and a new iteration.

However, Woods pointed out the World Golf Championships, which started in 1999 to bring the top players together more often outside the four majors, and suggested that closer coordination between the established tours is likely in the future.

“I think like all events, you’re trying to get the top players to play more collectively,” added former number 1 in the world, who has more than $ 120 million since joining as a professional in 1996 won on the PGA tour.

“And so this is a natural development, regardless of whether such things will happen or not. But such ideas will come in the future too, be it now or at some other time in the future. “

Woods, the 15-time major champion, is chasing a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour win in California this week.

He made his PGA Tour debut in 1992 as a 16-year-old amateur on the Riviera, but has never won in 12 tournaments.