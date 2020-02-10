Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will promote Baaghi 3 in Dubai

Tiger Shroff and high octane action movies are almost synonymous and nowhere is it more obvious than the success of the Baaghi franchise. The first part, where Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor had joined, was a great success as was the second part that saw the war actor paired with the supposed real-life love Disha Patani. Now, he returned with the third edition, whose trailer was released earlier this week. Starring again by Shraddha, Tiger is seen doing what he likes most: flying cars, flexing his enviable muscles and hitting the bad guys, this time throughout Syria!

Well, if you love that kind of action and drama, this is your chance to meet the stars in person. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will be in Dubai to promote the film in Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 2020, the very popular mixed martial arts show in India that will make its international debut after three successful seasons in India. The event will be held at Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall, Al Nasr Sports Club, Dubai from 7pm onwards on February 28. By the way, the MFN was founded by Tiger and his sister Krishna, who are very interested in fitness and martial arts. The event will be attended by the entire Shroff family: Dad Jackie and Mom Ayesha will join the team along with the protagonist of the film, Shraddha Kapoor.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQzDujMzfoU (/ embed)

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a combat sport in which wrestlers try to dominate each other by using various martial arts techniques, such as kicks, punches, strangulation and demolition. It is a combination of several sports such as boxing, judo, karate, ju-jitsu and others. Tiger, speaking about his passion, says: “Mixed martial arts is where I got my strength and focus to get where I am today. I am happy and proud that, in such a short time, Matrix Fight Night 2020 takes place in Dubai, which has seen some of the best MMA competitions in the cage. “

Matrix Fight Night 2020 is supported by the Dubai Sports Council. Another highlight of that night will be a women’s fight for the first time with Ishika Thite and Naipunya Sunil.