Baaghi 3 has already created great emotion since it was announced and the trailer has just fallen, which has already crossed a record of 100 million visits in 72 hours This is just proof of how fans can’t contain their enthusiasm for the on-screen pair, Tiger-Shraddha. The glamorous dance number starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Dus Bahane 2.0 is out and we’re totally excited!

The first song of Baaghi 3 was released and the creators took it on their social networks and shared: “Where is your party? 😎 The Baaghis are ready to shake your block with the roughest song of the year! #DusBahane 2.0 is already available. # Baaghi3 #SajidNadiadwala @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @TSeries @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi ”

Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor give you a wonderful interpretation of the song already full of life

Baaghi 3’s first song is Dus Bahane 2.0, which finally came out and will surely take you on the path of memory with the rhythms of Vishal and Shekhar. The pair on screen looks extremely hot and so do dance moves! The song has already attracted immense attention and love and will surely make you shake a leg and get excited. Filmed in the picturesque locations of Rajasthan, Serbia and Mumbai, the song will be a blockbuster!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjOKuvBjkS8

The song, Dus Bahane, which is a glamorous dance number, was originally composed by musicians and composers Vishal and Shekhar. Even for Baaghi 3, the duo has recreated the classic song that still occupies a prominent place in our playlists.

Speaking of Baaghi 3, the film is directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. Interestingly, the film will mark Shraddha’s second collaboration with Tiger after its launch in 2016, Baaghi, which was a blockbuster. Funded by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to launch on March 6 this year.

