Tiger Shroff and his movements in Dus Bahane 2.0 are already a ‘HIT’

The Badass song of the year Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3 was released today and the song has already been playing in a loop since its release. Looking at Tiger Shroff dressing his physique more fit and taking new steps, it is his dance that captivated us all, more his fans who are going crazy and how!

The song was originally composed by Vishal-Shekhar, who has given us memorable success and also with the recreated version, we love the energetic presence of Tiger and his unsurpassed dance skills.

Tiger has not lost the opportunity to show his chiseled and crushed body and it looks extremely amazing. The tiger dance movements are super smooth and finely executed. The actor is ready to make all the girls mock him with the third installment of Baaghi and fans have already declared it a blockbuster and can’t wait to see the movie.

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. Interestingly, the film will mark Shraddha’s second collaboration with Tiger after its launch in 2016, Baaghi, which was a blockbuster. Funded by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to launch on March 6 this year.

The third installment of the franchise, Baaghi 3 is ready to surprise us with an invisible action and Ronnie is ready to lead the biggest battle, this time. As soon as the Baaghi 3 trailer fell, the trailer captured all the attention for the most obvious reasons and has been loved by fans, critics and B cities alike. Shraddha has shown an invisible avatar that fans are already drooling and that they appear together in the song.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!