Tifffany Haddish meets Brad Pitt after a joke about a connection

Once upon a time … in Hollywood Tiffany Haddish and Brad Pitt met at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Almost two years after the joke, the actress “Girls Trip” made an appointment with the 53-year-old actor, who taken home the prize for best supporting actor Sunday evening, the couple posed for a photo on the A-list after-party. And maybe the hot photo can mean more than we think!

While talking with Kelly Ripa at the 2018 Oscars, Haddish said she had just met Pitt in an elevator and that they had made a pact that if they were both single the following year, they would “do it.” At the time, however, the comedian said that Pitt with “seven children” could be a dealbreaker.

“Ooh I just met (Pitt) in an elevator, he said that if he’s a year and I’m single, we’ll do it so you know what that means,” Haddish joked.

“But he has seven children,” she continued. “I don’t know if I could treat a man who has so many children.” (Pitt actually shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.)

2019 came and went without meeting each other, but it is now 2020 and as far as we know, both Haddish and Pitt are both single. And we have to admit that the two look nice together.

The meeting came just a few hours after Pitt took his first acting Oscar home during the Sunday evening ceremony. While accepting the Best Male Supporting Act award for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” Pitt gave an adorable shout to his six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11.

“This is for my children, who color everything I do, I love you,” he said as he restrained tears and blew up a kiss. “Thank you.”

Pitt is known for being very private about his children in public, so it was a sweet moment that he shared with them while he appeared visibly emotional while standing on stage.

Backstage after his victory, the “Fight Club” actor was asked what advice he would give his children if they wanted to follow in his footsteps as an actor.

“Listen, I want them to follow their bliss,” he answered with a smile. “You know, follow their passion. Whatever they are most interested in. And then I think it’s about coaching if you can. But they can try everything and discover where their passions are.”

