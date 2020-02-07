Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse, resigns after espionage scandal

Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse, resigned after admitting that two espionage scandals “disturbed” the Swiss bank last year.

The Board of Directors unanimously accepted Thiam’s resignation at a meeting on Thursday and appointed Credit Suisse veteran Thomas Gottstein as the new CEO, the Swiss investment bank said in a statement on Friday.

Last year, Credit Suisse’s former chief operating officer, Pierre-Olivier Bouée, was involved in two separate espionage operations involving former asset manager Iqbal Khan. Khan had left Credit Suisse for rival UBS.

Bouée resigned after the operation came to light. More recently, he was accused of spying for several days last February against the former head of HR at Credit Suisse.

“I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues. This undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and led to fears and injuries. I am sorry that this happened and should never have happened, ”said Thiam in the statement.

Thiam will step down next week after presenting the fourth quarter and 2019 earnings.

Credit Suisse previously announced that the former COO Bouée had not informed Thiam or any other member of the bank’s senior management about Khan’s surveillance. It added in December that it had found no evidence that Thiam and other members of the executive board or board of directors knew anything about the second espionage case until the media reported it.

Bouée and Thiam worked closely together in different companies for almost two decades before joining the Swiss bank. The two were at McKinsey in Paris between 2000 and 2002. Bouée followed Thiam to British insurer Aviva in 2004. Both switched to another British insurer in 2008, before moving to Credit Suisse in 2015.

In Friday’s statement, the bank’s senior independent director, Severin Schwan, said chairman Urs Rohner had led the board “exemplary in this turbulent time.”

“After careful consideration, the Board of Directors made its decisions unanimously and reaffirmed its full support for the Chairman to complete his term by April 2021,” added Schwan.