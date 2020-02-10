Tidal reported worldwide sales of $ 148 million in 2018, but declined 20 percent in the U.S.

tideThe last reported worldwide revenue rose to $ 148 million in 2018, but no thanks to the United States.

According to new filings submitted to UK Platform’s parent company, UK Platform Panther Bidco project Revenue increased 26.4% year-over-year to $ 147.6 million in 2018. In the United States, however, revenue decreased 19.7% from $ 71.5 million in 2017 to $ 57.4 million back in the same year.

Overall, the company made a profit of $ 44.7 million in 2018. With 60 million songs and 250,000 videos that are streamed in high quality and often exclusive audiovisual content, Tidal attributes 97.7% of its sales to direct subscriptions.

The financial documents state: “The Group continues to invest in technology and marketing platforms and has significantly improved its retention marketing in the form of new user-friendly features (such as algorithmic blends), new enhanced audio features and enhanced performance-based growth. “

Tidal was founded in 2014 by Jay-Z, Today it is available in 54 countries worldwide.

Source: billboard