Tickets and passes for the Governor's Ball concert on sale now! Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume & More [Date, Deals, Lineup]

Watch out for music festival fans, as Randalls Island’s Governor’s Ball arrives this spring. This year marks the 10th consecutive year of the festival, an anniversary you won’t want to miss. The festival, which will take place from June 5 to 7, will bring together New Yorkers across the boroughs and will include performances by Miley Cyrus, Steve Lacey, Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume and more.
See the full range here:
Tame Impala
Missy elliott
buzzard
Vampire weekend
Stevie Nicks
Solange
Miley Cyrus
Ellie Goulding
HER.
GROUND RÜFÜS
Portugal. The man
Foals
Summer walker
Jon Bellion
Khruangbin
Carly Rae Jepsen
Maren Morris
Monsters and men
Milky chance
bleachers
BANKS
Danny Brown
Gryffin
Steve Lacy
Done on
Alessia Cara
Girls Conversation
Swae Lee
Pink sweatshirt $
Pinegrove
Postal mail
A R I Z O N A
Dominic Fike
DAVE
Oliver tree
EarthGang
Alec Benjamin
MUNA
Cuco
PUP
YBN Cordae
Charly bliss
Princess nokia
Tones and me
D.C. fountains
Nancy Whang (LCD audio system)
Sasha Sloan
By the swimming pool
slowthai
midday black
Frankie Cosmos
Jay Som
Charlotte Lawrence
Maxo Kream
KOTA friend
Nasty Cherry
MAX
Chase Atlantic
99 neighbors
LAUNDRY DAY
Johnny Utah
Chiiild
Yeek
Ryland James
Poppy Jean Crawford
Almost monday
Handmade house