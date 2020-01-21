Tickets and passes for the Governor's Ball concert on sale now! Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume & More [Date, Deals, Lineup]

Watch out for music festival fans, as Randalls Island’s Governor’s Ball arrives this spring. This year marks the 10th consecutive year of the festival, an anniversary you won’t want to miss. The festival, which will take place from June 5 to 7, will bring together New Yorkers across the boroughs and will include performances by Miley Cyrus, Steve Lacey, Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume and more.

See the full range here:

Tame Impala

Missy elliott

buzzard

Vampire weekend

Stevie Nicks

Solange

Miley Cyrus

Ellie Goulding

HER.

GROUND RÜFÜS

Portugal. The man

Foals

Summer walker

Jon Bellion

Khruangbin

Carly Rae Jepsen

Maren Morris

Monsters and men

Milky chance

bleachers

BANKS

Danny Brown

Gryffin

Steve Lacy

Done on

Alessia Cara

Girls Conversation

Swae Lee

Pink sweatshirt $

Pinegrove

Postal mail

A R I Z O N A

Dominic Fike

DAVE

Oliver tree

EarthGang

Alec Benjamin

MUNA

Cuco

PUP

YBN Cordae

Charly bliss

Princess nokia

Tones and me

D.C. fountains

Nancy Whang (LCD audio system)

Sasha Sloan

By the swimming pool

slowthai

midday black

Frankie Cosmos

Jay Som

Charlotte Lawrence

Maxo Kream

KOTA friend

Nasty Cherry

MAX

Chase Atlantic

99 neighbors

LAUNDRY DAY

Johnny Utah

Chiiild

Yeek

Ryland James

Poppy Jean Crawford

Almost monday

Handmade house