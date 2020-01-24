Tia Carrere is completely gone for a third Wayne film

“Wayne’s World 3”? We are not worthy.

Tia Carrere revealed that she is always ready to rock in an interview with TooFab, in which she explains how much she would return to the role of Cassandra Wong all those years later.

Carrere played Cassandra in the two films, which were split from the popular ones “Saturday Night Live” sketch with the lead role Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. It was 26 years ago that the second episode came back in December 1993, a sequel that made only a small part of the large register of the original film.

“I’d like to do it, are you kidding me?” she exclaimed when asked about a possible restart. And yes, she even has a few character beats in mind for Kassandra. “It would be funny, because I have 2 grammy of my Hawaiian music, they have to go to the showroom in the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Hawaii and I am just like in my muumuu,” Come on Cassandra, you have to rock! ” “And I take it off and I wear a red lace dress and they put a guitar on me and we just go on a plane.”

Not just a red dress, but the red dress that she rocked up and down in the 1992 film. According to Carrere, she still has it in her wardrobe and it is a look that she is “working on again!”

“Wayne! We have a script to do,” she exclaimed, “put it in the universe.”

Another film that we have always wanted to have a sequel to, but which we have never received, was ‘True Lies’, in which the actress played as a bad girl, Juno Skinner. Reflecting on that project, Carrere called it ‘a great film to be part of’.

She explained that the tango scene with Arnold Schwarzenegger lasted for months of training and said that she “never felt more glamorous” than filming that memorable moment. Although he is 26 years old, Carrere believes that the film still stands today, thanks to the “meticulous eye” of director James Cameron and the perfect mix of humor and espionage.

The actress also called her Disney movie “Lilo & Stitch” timeless, but wasn’t sure if the Mouse House should try to turn it into a new live action remake. “I don’t know, that’s hard to do,” she said jokingly, “as long as I don’t have to do the surf scene!”

You can now view Carrere on ‘AJ and the Queen’ from Netflix, which is now streaming.