TI apologizes to daughters in Wake or Kobe Bryant's Death

T.I. thinks about his family Kobe Bryant’s tragic death.

Following the news the NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, the rapper left for Instagram to share his thoughts and write: “Heartbreaking painful to hear this. Life is too short man. Love your children and family hard & live every day like your last. “

His own words were true for the “Live your Life” singer, when he returned shortly afterwards to social media to dedicate sweet messages dedicated to his daughters Zonnique and Deyjah.

“I love you more, girls than my vocabulary will allow me,” the 39-year-old started his post alongside a photo album of him and his two girls. “You have grown so much before my eyes and have grown into strong, brilliantly self-willed, independent young women. I am so proud of you both and I love you to the end, more than you will ever know.”

T.I. – born Clifford Harris – then shared a genuine apology with them.

“Please forgive me for all the imperfections that cause misunderstanding between us … You see, life can give us crooked balls and sometimes give us pretty bad hands,” he explained, adding, “But rest assured, you’ll NEVER find yourself in a place that is too high or too low to be there to catch you when you fall in. I just can’t let a second pass by without letting you know while we’re still together in this life … You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE … & AFTER‼ ️ “

The emotional post comes months after T.I. received play for saying he took his daughter Deyjah to the gynecologist to check if she was still a virgin. He later clarified his comments on “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pickett.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop star also shared loving messages for his sons and wife on his Instagram.

“Regardless of our discrepancies and misunderstandings, trust and believe that I will do everything to help you perfect your gifts,” he wrote for his four boys.

As for Tameka “Tiny” Harris, he grumbled: “I love you Mrs. H. Imperfections, misunderstandings and such … we have shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together. You give me a thousand choices & I choose you every time I could not imagine living in a world without you … or leaving you and the children behind to live without me I am determined to make you happy by all means … IF IT OR NOT !!! To love, to cherish, to protect, to provide, and whatever is needed … “

