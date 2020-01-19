Just over two weeks ago, Goalie News covered Elvis Merzlikins’ first NHL career victory. Now we will call him the hottest guardian on the planet. Additionally, the Minnesota Wild got a shutout, but not from the usual source.

Merzlikins is unbeatable

When Joonas Korpisalo suffered a serious injury, there was real concern that it would be a fatal blow to the Columbus Blue Jackets. But with the way Merzlikins has been playing lately, we can now wonder who will be the starter when Korpisalo is back. In Saturday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, he posted another shutout and looked incredibly good doing it.

Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins (Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports)

The Devils dotted Merzlikins with 41 shots, including five on power play on three occasions, but the Latvian goalkeeper stopped them all. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Devils had 11 chances of high danger and 3.29 expected goals (xG), a very impressive number, and yet they were unable to score. This is what happens when you face one of the sexiest goalkeepers on the planet.

This is precisely what Merzlikins has been up to recently. In his last four starts, he has had three shutouts and has allowed only two goals on 136 shots for a save percentage (SV%) of 0.985. This brings his% SV over the season to 0.928, and he has generated 11.06 goals scored above average (GSAA), a metric that measures him favorably against his peers.

Elvis Merzlikins in his last 4 games:

• 4 wins

• 3 laundries

• 134 out of 136 directed shots stopped

• Arrested 31 of the 32 high danger chances encountered

• Goals expected against were 11.4, actually dropped only 2 (via NST)

• I cannot overemphasize this last point … his name is Elvis Merzlikins

– Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 19, 2020

It has been a breath of fresh air for the Blue Jackets, who have now won eight of their last 10 games, with only two losses, each against the San Jose Sharks. Merzlikins is a lockdown for an NHL star of the week, but more importantly, he gave Columbus a bright future in the net.

Stalock lock

Unlike the Blue Jackets, the Wilds have sought high and low decent goalkeepers and are empty. They are in the bottom five of the NHL by the SV% team, and neither Devan Dubnyk (who recently reached his 500th game) nor Alex Stalock have given them much relief. But on Saturday, Stalock took a big step in the right direction.

Stalock made 27 saves in a shutout against the Dallas Stars, who have lost three of their last four games. They only created four chances of high danger and 1.7 xG, so Stalock didn’t have the hardest evening of work. But for a goalkeeper who entered the day with a% SV of 0.903 and a GAA of 2.96, a shutout is never to be taken for granted.

Alex Stalock, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Even with the good performances, the Wild are still in trouble. They are at the bottom of the central division, and their goalie is a big part of the reason. Could they be looking for an external solution? With the New York Rangers likely to displace Alexander Georgiev, any team needing help between the pipes should be on the hunt.

Ullmark drops his jaws

Just like Korpisalo had in Columbus before his injury, Linus Ullmark became a true number one goalie for the Buffalo Sabers. They still have a promising prospect in Ukko-Pekka Luukonen to come, but for now, Ullmark gives them hope. And he proved why Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

The dive backup through the empty net is spectacular. Unfortunately, that was not enough to propel the Sabers to victory. They lost 2-1 to Craig Smith’s power play late in the third period. Although Buffalo is still well outside the play-offs, it’s not Ullmark’s fault. Whatever they build for the future, there is no doubt that it will keep the net.