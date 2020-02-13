Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Things are getting warm for Josh Christopher, Greg Brown

If you didn’t notice it, Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball will kill it on the recruitment path. They have the number 4 class in 2020, and it can go up to number 2 if they reach their last two major goals.

In today’s summary, we will discuss how those two five-star goals are going, as well as two 2021 defensive goals for Jim Harbaugh and his company.

Encouraging updates for two five-star hoop targets

Maize n Brew Site Producer Anthony Broome wrote a few days ago about five star guard Josh Christopher in 2020, after two Michigan insiders gave crystal balls to the good ones, so I won’t spend too much time with him today. But Michigan did well with him and 2020 five-star Greg Brown.

Brown, the number 1 power forward in the country, visited Michigan last weekend for the big win over MSU. Sam Webb at The Michigan Insider ($) caught up with Brown’s father, who made the trip with his son.

“Man, we had a great time,” said Mr. Brown. “We have a little more than expected to be honest with you. I didn’t realize that the Michigan fans were just as enthusiastic about their basketball as they were about football. That was a bit surprising. I took Michigan to become more of a football school, so when we saw all the people in the crowd at the game with their corn and blue, it was pretty exciting. “

Brown’s father also told Webb that his son “just wants to play with some guys who are just nasty, man.” He admitted that they are fans of Hunter Star, four-star center, and they also know something about Christopher.

In general, this is all pretty good news, especially given that Michigan was late with Brown. Michigan is probably not the favorite to land it from today, but as Jon Simmons and I said yesterday at Future Brew – if Texas (the presumed favorite) doesn’t make it to the tournament and / or Shaka Smart is fired, the Wolverines would probably catapult closer at the top of Brown’s list. I know that’s a lot to ask and hope for, but if you’re a Michigan fan, you’d want Texas to lose the rest of its games this season.

Regarding the timelines, neither Christopher nor Brown have publicly stated when they intend to make their school decision. It can be tomorrow, or it can take months from now. We just have to be patient with these two and hope for good news.

Three-star CB slots visited U-M

A footballer from 2021 that we wrote about last month when he received his offer in Michigan is three-star cornerback Ryan Barnes.

When I first spoke to him, the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder from Gaithersburg, Maryland didn’t know when he would visit. But his spring journeys have now been completed, and Ann Arbor is on that list.

Barnes told Maize n Brew that he will go to Michigan on April 8. This will be an unofficial visit, which means that he will pay his pocket money for this trip and can easily set up an official later.

He also plans to visit Clemson March 7, Tennessee March 13-14-14, Penn State April 4 and East Carolina April 11. He also hopes to reach Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Duke, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

“Meet the coaches, see the campus and the facilities,” Barnes said about what he most wants to see in Michigan.

Barnes plans to refine his list “hopefully in the middle of summer”, so he has some time to make his visits and sit down and think about which schools he likes best.

After the release, DE 2021 is planning a U-M visit

A defensive target in the 2021 class that comes from Don Brown territory (Massachusetts) is three-star defensive end TJ Guy. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder had been committed to Boston College since November, but recently announced it was opening its recruitment.

Brian Dohn of 247Sports (FREE) spoke with Guy shortly after his release, and he told Dohn that he wants to visit more schools, also to Michigan.

“I plan to do a few spring training sessions (to Michigan),” said Guy. “I think I will make an official visit in June. (I want to) just see the campus and facilities.”

The Wolverines offered him on January 31, so this is a pretty quick job for Brown and the company to get him interested enough to map multiple visits, including an official.

Guy has other offers from Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse and Bryant.

That’s all for this week! Come back Tuesday for a new overview.