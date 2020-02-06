Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Completion of the 2020 class

Have a nice Thursday and welcome to another Michigan Recruiting Roundup.

The February February signing day is over and absolutely nothing has happened to Michigan. It was expected to be a slow day, and it is not necessarily a bad thing.

In today’s summary, we have a funny story about a signer in 2020, and then we move on from 2020 and focus on the 2021 class.

High school coach believes that Seldon can immediately compete

One of the best high school football teams in the state lives at West Bloomfield High School. Former Wolverine Ron Bellamy is their head coach and has them consistently in title contests.

In this interview with Brice Marich (FREE) from The Michigan Insider, Bellamy talks about the signatory in 2020, four-star Belleville cornerback Andre Seldon and how his team had to keep track of where Seldon was at all times.

“Seldon forced us to kick him away and we also tried to throw the ball away from him. We made a mistake and challenged him, “Bellamy said.

West Bloomfield lost to Bell-27-22 this season last season in the regional final, Marich wrote, and it sounds like Seldon played a big role in securing that win. That is why Bellamy believes that Seldon can immediately compete for playing time.

“I believe so (I have the tools to immediately compete),” said Bellamy. “He’s already on campus, so enduring winter conditioning and having a jump ball only increases his chance of playing early. He is indeed a talented player.

“Seldon can have an immediate impact in the return game as a dynamic point returner. I also see him as a nickel that covers slot receivers and is very successful. “

It will be interesting to see how quickly Seldon is able to get playing time. He will almost certainly start with special teams, and I saw him compete for the open point returner position that was abandoned by Donovan Peoples-Jones. Wherever he starts, Seldon has proven that he is one of the hardest working men in the class and will work his way up no matter how long it takes.

2021 three-star DL puts OV on U-M

Mari ($) of TMI reported three star defensive end in 2021. Jason Onye made his official visit to Michigan for the first week of June.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder from Warwick, Rhode Island has now been on campus twice, the most recent time for the Ohio State competition. Jim Harbaugh extended the offer to Onye during a camp in Rhode Island last summer. Onye visited Michigan for the first time later that month after receiving the offer, Marich reports.

Onye, who is from the same high school as the current Wolverine defensive end Kwity Paye, has other offers from Penn State, Notre Dame, Duke, Pitt, Arizona, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

If the Wolverines take its recruitment seriously, chances are they are one of the favorites to land Onye. Because it is from the same high school as Paye and lives in the territory of Don Brown, a pair of feathers are stuck in the Michigan cap. There are probably boys higher up on the Michigan board now, so we’ll see if the coaching staff finally goes up in the heat.

Four star LB was able to postpone its decision until the winter

One of the best linebackers on the Michigan board for the 2021 class is in-state four-star Jamari Buddin. Outside of U-M, the resident of Belleville is hired the hardest by Penn State, Purdue and the state of Florida.

With interest from schools across the country, the 6-foot-2, 193-pounder recently told TMI’s Sam Webb (FREE) that a decision is unlikely to come soon.

“(There will probably be a decision) sometime in December,” Buddin said. “Maybe in that area. So, early signature period. “

It would surprise me if he waited so long, because most children don’t do much anymore. But it’s nice to see that he wants to take his time and make sure he doesn’t mess up his decision. It’s a little refreshing to see, but if you’re Michigan, you naturally want him to commit sooner rather than later.

All five crystal balls for Buddin are for Michigan, but it is far too early to say who is currently leading. In my earlier conversations with him, he made it clear that he is interested in Michigan, but Penn State is really pushing here, just like the state of Florida. Will Buddin be sufficiently interested in those schools to leave the state? Time will tell.

Buddin also added that he plans to announce his top 10 schools soon. You would expect Michigan to be in the top 10 list.

That’s all for this week! Come back Tuesday for a new summary.