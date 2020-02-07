Thursday Drama Round-Up: The bad, the good and the ugly

It’s Thursday night and you want to relax with an episode of a good Pakistani drama. Well, you’re in luck, because there are a handful of programs that air on Thursdays that are promising new shows or TRP magnets. And while these programs may come with their share of defects, here are the programs that viewers can choose from.

Pyar Ke Sadqay

Pyar Ke Sadqay is that “unique” show that viewers have been waiting for. With a theme that can surprise the public as heavy at times, the program has managed to keep the mood balanced in its first 3 episodes. Generally overloaded with humor, Pyar Ke Sadqay is starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi in leading roles and both have the screen in each painting, making viewers fall in love with the innocence of Mehjabeen and Abdullah. Mehjabeen and Abdullah are two individuals that those around them often consider “less than” and strive to live their lives on their own terms. Omair Rana and Yashma Gill also deserve recognition for their impressive performances. This show is a gem so far and it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds.

Mandatory rating: 9

Kahin Deep Jalay

Kahin Deep Jalay is a story about a happy family that tears apart when a troubled bhabi enters the fold. Starring popular names like Imran Ashraf, Neelum Munir, Ali Abbas, Saba Faisal and Saba Hameed, the story tends to fall on the melodramatic side sometimes, particularly the behavior shown by Shameela (Nazish Jahangir). That said, the program also manages to show some really nice characters (Faham played by Ali Abbas and Rida by Neelum Munir) and weaves a story that is generally credible. Imran Ashraf is the leading actor in this show, bringing Zeeshan’s character to life in a way that makes the viewer despise him. Full of insecurity and self-loathing, Zeeshan considers himself a “good guy”, but he cannot trust his wife and cannot treat her with the respect he deserves. There are many Zeeshans in the world, and Imran Ashraf interprets this man perfectly.

Mandatory rating: 7.5

Malaal E Yaar

Malaal E Yaar is a show that is aptly described as a guilty pleasure show. It is not done in a particularly intelligent way; The scenarios tend to be absolutely ridiculous and there are many silly characters in the program. That said, there is something very nice and pleasant about how the story unfolds. Turning around Hooriya (Azekah Daniel) and Balaaj (Mirza Zain Baig), the program not only examines their romance, but also discusses the limitations imposed on women with a feudal background. The chemistry of Azekah Daniel and Mirza Zain Baig is the highlight of the show. The low? Will this show ever end? It’s in episode 52 and keep moving forward!

Mandatory rating: 6.5

Bewafa

While Bewafa was initially broadcast on Monday nights, it had to give way to Mera Dil Mera Dushman to air from Monday to Wednesday, leaving Bewafa to move to a new place on Thursday nights. It remains to be seen if the movement will be beneficial for Bewafa PRTs. However, what stands out about Bewafa right now is simply that there is finally movement in the story. Focused on the marriage of Arhaan and Kinza dissolving after Shireen’s entry, the program does not have a “moral” to convey exactly, but can be seen as a “what not to do” guide. With Arhaan (Ali Rehman Khan) aware that Shireen (Ushna Shah) is not a loyal individual, he begins to realize that Kinza (Naveen Waqar) and his mother were right about her. The public now finally (hopefully) will see Arhaan and Shireen get the karma (bad) they have earned. Is Bewafa the best option to spend the night? Definitely not. However, it makes it an interesting binge on a rainy day.

Mandatory Rating: 5

Ghalti

There are many problems with Ghalti. Ghalti tells the story of Zaira (Hira Mani) and Saad (Affan Waheed), a couple in love, but facing a difficult time in their marriage due to Zaira’s in-laws. Ghalti makes no statement and yet says a lot: don’t be like Zaira. Don’t be like Saad. Don’t be like Saad’s family. Whatever you see in this drama, do the exact opposite. Ghalti arrived with high expectations about the success of Do Bol, also starring Affan Waheed and Hira Mani, but the show seems to be another story of how much abuse a woman can endure before (finally) walking away.

Mandatory Rating: 3

These are the programs that are broadcast on Thursdays and have managed to accumulate followers. Pyar Ke Sadqay and Kahin Deep Jalay would be the ones worth recommending, while Malaal E Yaar is a guilty pleasure.

.