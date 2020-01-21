Thunberg says Davos climate awareness is only the first step

DAVOS – Climate activist Greta Thunberg told Tuesday’s world political and economic leaders that the global movement sparked by her school strike was just the beginning in the fight against global warming, and much more needs to be done.

“It was not just me, but all these young people who came together to form these alliances,” said the Swedish teenager at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos with other young activists. “People are now more aware … climate and environment are now a hot topic.”

The fight against climate change will not only require general awareness, said Thunberg.

“This is just the beginning,” she said, adding that everyone needs to listen more to the science of climate change and planet warming.

“Without treating it as a real crisis, we cannot solve it.”

