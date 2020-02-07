Thrilling third studio album “Church” by Galantis Drop

Three years since their last album, the Swedish duo Galantis just released their third and possibly happiest album, Church.

Galantis has made a career on positive, happy pop tracks with hits like “Runaway (U & I)”, “Peanut Butter Jelly”, “No Money” and much more. Over the years, they have perfected this style and refined it to a point so that it looks like none of their tracks are exerting themselves to flood you with a wave of joy. This is the case with their new 14-track album Church with Dolly Parton, Hook N Sling, John Newman, Passion Pit, Bali Bandits, Yellow Claw and OneRepublic.

It’s easy to say, “This album made me happy,” but few do it with the consistency and uniqueness of Galantis. Of course, it’s easy to talk about major scales and certain chord progressions that produce a happier tone. It is all the more impressive, however, that every track in Church feels different and still has the same meaning.

“It is important that we have a meaning behind our music,” said Galantis. “Church does not necessarily refer to a building or a certain religion, but to people who have united in a similar conviction for a better humanity. Whether it is to advocate peace, bring about change or uplift one another – that is ours “Faith” and our “Church”.

No wonder the crowd on their shows is so incredibly happy and excited. It’s like the edited after-show films where you only see clips of people smiling and jumping, but the whole show. It is difficult to imagine another artist who can bring this energy into the crowd with such regularity. But here we are.

Listen to Church below.

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/3N6fadaHlhGxflLKYSDSoU" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0"></noscript>

“CHURCH OF GALANTIS” TOUR:

with support for SG Lewis, Goldroom, Hook N Sling, Mat Zo and Mahalo (only selected dates)

February 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Avantgardner @ Great Hall

February 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Avantgardner @ Great Hall

February 28 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

March 6 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

March 7 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

April 9 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Austin

April 10 – Dallas TX – The bomb factory

April 11 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

April 24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rock

Photo via Rukes.com