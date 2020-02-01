Thriller Mary Higgins Clark dies at age 92: NPR

Mary Higgins Clark, the prolific author known as the “Queen of Thriller,” died at the age of 92.







Mary Higgins Clark, the queen of suspense, died at the age of 92. The best-selling author was a widow in her 40s with five children to support when her first book was published. She would continue writing more than 50 books. When Lynn Neary, from NPR, sat down with her just over two years ago, the author said that, no matter how much time she had left, she planned to spend it doing the only thing that was good.

MARY HIGGINS CLARK: I say that if the fairy godmothers come to the cradle, the one who could have left me a singing voice was out of town. I can not sew anything. Well, I fed five children, but I’m not a gourmet cook.

LYNN NEARY: I think you can’t imagine a time when you’re not writing a novel or writing …

CLARK: Honestly not. I just delivered on April 1, so I don’t have to write right now. And I’m thinking, what will I do?

MONTAGNE: Remembering Mary Higgins Clark. His latest novel, “Kiss the girls and make them cry,” came out last fall.

