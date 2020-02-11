Three young brothers are struggling with the same rare childhood cancer

Three brothers, none of whom are older than 5 years, are struggling with the same type of rare childhood cancer.

Aaron and Angie Rush have three boys – Tristen, 5, Caison, 3 and Carter, 7 months – and all have been diagnosed with retinoblastoma.

“It was a shock and a surprise. It was very emotional. Sometimes it’s difficult to deal with, ”Angie told the CNN sister network HLN. “But they’re such a blessing.”

Retinoblastoma is an eye cancer that begins in the retina and is common in young children. This can be seen from the Mayo Clinic website. It can occur in one or both eyes and is the most common form of eye cancer in children.

As a child, Angie struggled with the same cancer. She said she knew there was a 50 percent chance of passing it on to her own children, but never expected that all three would have to fight the same disease.

“But I did great. I am a teacher and I hope I can make a difference,” said Angie.

According to Mayo, gene mutations increase the risk of retinoblastomas being transmitted from parents to children. Hereditary retinoblastoma tends to develop at an earlier age.

Tristen was 4 weeks old when he was diagnosed. Caison was diagnosed at birth. Carter was born cancer-free, but at the age of 6 months two tumors were discovered in his eyes. He started chemotherapy last month.

“When you hear about childhood cancer, it doesn’t come into the spotlight,” said Aaron.

Treatments and costs

Prevention may not be possible in families with the inherited form of retinoblastoma. However, early diagnosis is the key to a high chance of healing and maintaining vision.

The three boys underwent chemotherapy, laser treatments, MRI, anesthetic examinations, and numerous visits to the Atlanta Children’s Hospital.

Because of the cost of cancer treatment for three children, Angie and Aaron sold their Atlanta suburb home and moved in with the family to pay the medical bills.

“We set up a GoFundMe just to raise a little bit of money because it also costs a lot of money with insurance,” Aaron told HLN.

Sometimes people think everything is covered, but that’s not the case.

“We have to sacrifice,” he said.

The GoFundMe page had exploded, Aaron said, adding that people had generously helped raise funds for the boys’ treatments.

Mother: illness made her stronger

While Carter’s treatments have just started, Angie said that Tristen and Caison are fine.

“They haven’t had new tumors in a long time,” she said. “They can still be examined, do MRIs and are closely monitored by the doctors.”

Tristen said he hoped to become a doctor someday to study this type of cancer.

“It made them stronger,” said Angie. “It’s something you can talk to other people about and encourage other children with cancer just to give them strength and be a blessing to others.”