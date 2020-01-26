Three Virginia residents under investigation for a coronavirus; two in central virginia

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

A worker wearing a combination of dangerous goods stands at the entrance to a metro station in Beijing, Sunday, January 26, 2020. The new virus has accelerated its spread in China and in the American consulate at the epicenter of the epidemic, the central city of Wuhan announced Sunday that it would evacuate its personnel and certain individuals aboard a charter flight. (Photo AP / Mark Schiefelbein)

RICHMOND, Virginia (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Sunday that two residents of central Virginia and one from northern Virginia are under investigation to detect potential cases of coronavirus.

On Sunday January 26, the VDH announced that two residents of Central Virginia and one resident of North Virginia “met the clinical and epidemiological criteria” for the new coronavirus. Health officials are monitoring these residents and anyone with whom they have come into close contact to prevent the disease from spreading.

According to VDH, the new coronavirus is a respiratory epidemic originating in Wuhan, China, but it can affect people in different ways. Health officials say symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing may range from mild to severe and appear between two and 14 days after exposure.

While scientists have yet to determine how the new coronavirus spreads, VDH says that “the closely related viruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) are mainly spread from person to the other by close contact or by respiratory droplets. occurs when an infected person coughs or sneezes. “

Starting Monday, January 27, the number and regions of patients investigated for meeting the criteria for coronavirus and undergoing testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be reported on the new VDH coronavirus website with all other updates.

Health officials recommend that Virginians take steps to prevent respiratory illness – whether it’s the flu or the coronavirus – by getting the flu shot, spending at least 20 seconds washing your hands with water and soap, do not leave the house in case of illness and follow a prescription instructions for antivirals against influenza.

VDH also requests that health care providers ask their patients about recent trips outside the country. In particular, if one of these patients has traveled to Wuhan, China, within 14 days of the onset of fever and respiratory symptoms, consider re-infection with the coronavirus and report any potential cases to VDH.

In addition, the CDC has issued a warning against non-essential travel in Hubei Province, China, but for those traveling to China, VDH suggests that travelers avoid contact with sick people, animals, markets animals or products made from animals.

