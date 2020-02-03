Three times Beyonce turned us green with envy

Beyonce is a name in the industry that needs little or no presentation. During his time in the industry, he has become a force to consider and a fan that follows millions. He rose to fame as the lead singer of the popular girl band, Destiny’s Child and now, there is no song or album published under his banner that does not become a success. Beyonce is a global icon and, despite this, likes to keep a low profile. However, the actress is an avid user of social networks and often uses her Instagram account to share photos of her appearance and fashion style.

Beyonce has recently been quite active on social media promoting her collaboration with the sports giant Adidas, and has been sharing lots of photos of herself in the sporting aspect. If you are looking for some kind of style inspiration, Queen Bey’s Instagram page is the place to go. From elegant dresses, to athletics, to the boldest power suits, Beyonce certainly meets the style ratio in every look. We have had our eyes on the Crazy In Love singer for quite some time and her style has always been quite extravagant and eccentric. We also note that the singer has a penchant for green. That said, we put together three Beyonce looks that are the perfect trend for spring.

1. Get dressed!

A quick displacement through Instagram will show that Queen Bey has a strong inclination for power suits. There have been several occasions when he wore a power suit and does justice to the whole. His latest look on his account is also a bold green suit and he wears it with such force. For her latest look, Beyonce is dressed in a green jeans suit that she wears without a shirt. The blazer, which fastened, presented details lined in white that combined with its white heels. Beyonce was complemented by a diamond choker and sunglasses with a white frame. Beyonce chose to have her straight and straight hair in the middle and opted for a soft and shiny lip to complete her look. We would love to wear this look if we had that body!

2. The little mermaid

This number worn by Beyonce became the topic of conversation of the city when it arrived on the red carpet in 2007. The satin dress in a beautiful green color with a collar featured a deep round neck and tight at the waist. The dress hugged her body in all the right places and accentuated her hourglass figure. Beyonce did justice to the dress that became a mermaid’s tail at the bottom beyond the knees. The Who Run singer The World combined the dress to the floor with a pair of strappy heels with just a pair of diamond earrings to personalize. For this look, the singer had straight hair and a minimal makeup look.

3. slits and silk

Beyonce’s first appearance after the birth of her baby was to give each mother great goals. She came out with a custom emerald green Walter Mendez dress that featured a slit to the thigh and a slit in the bodice as well. The satin dress had all kinds of goals and was returning to the green spectators of envy. Because … who looks like this shortly after giving birth? The long-sleeved dress also featured a slit in one of the sleeves and combined the dress with a contrasting leather stole in a jewel tone. She combined the look with a pair of shiny heels and striking gold earrings and let the heads spin. He had his hair combed in half combed up and half down and opted for a bronze glow in general.

After rounding these three eyes, we remain undecided on which one corresponds to us. What is your favorite Beyonce look?

.