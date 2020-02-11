Three takeaways from Trump’s Manchester rally while New Hampshire is on its way to the polls

Donald Trump was in a mischievous mood in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday evening and urged his followers to disrupt the state’s first presidential president in 2020.

The president noted in a packed arena full of supporters that the electoral laws of their state allow members of one party to vote in the primary party of another party. With a sour grin, Mr. Trump again demonstrated his willingness to play the role of editor-in-chief – and willing to do everything necessary to secure a second term.

“This has been an incredible state for us,” Trump said of New Hampshire, where he easily won the primary party of his 2016 party before narrowly losing to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the general election. “So I hear that many Republicans will vote tomorrow for the weakest possible candidate of the Democrats.

“That makes sense, you would do that,” he said, before taking a Trumpian jab across the entire Democratic field: “My only problem is that I’m trying to figure out who their weakest candidate is … I think they “are all weak.”

It was vintage Trump: urged his followers to do something that benefited him while he stopped demanding it – and to throw anyone who opposes him as too weak to be the so-called leader of the free world.

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

That was not the only notable moment when Mr. Trump revealed something or two about his re-election strategy. Here are three takeaways from his pre-primary Manchester rally:

‘The snake’

Mr Trump said that immigration will again be a large part of his campaign track message to voters. The president has been focused on other issues for months, including his deposition and subsequent Senate trial. And while he struck democrats in Manchester, he turned aggressively back to immigration.

When he made some of his sometimes scripted, sometimes off-the-cuff rally remarks, the president made an impression of his jacket and jacket and told the audience: “I did this often and people couldn’t get enough of it to be honest – and I haven’t done it for a while. “

“I thought I’d do it tonight because you’re on the eve to give us an opponent and all these people want open borders, they want open borders,” he said of the remaining Democratic presidential candidates. “And we don’t want open borders, we want very strong, closed borders. And we want people to come into our country, but we want them to come in by merit and we want them to come in legally, right, right?”

The audience gave lukewarm applause. But he cheered what he did next, and read a short story called The Snake from the paper he had just taken out of his jacket. The story describes what happens when a woman picks up an injured reptile and makes him healthy again. At the end, the creature bites her and sends her to an inevitable death.

“You bit me, but why do you know your bite is poisonous and now I’m dying,” Trump said, reading the woman’s part. “Stupid woman,” said the reptile with a grin. “You knew damn well that I was a snake before you took me in!”

The Manchester crowd roared his approval when the president stood behind his desk and loudly said “must come in legally” and portray undocumented immigrants as “the snake” who will inevitably deliver a “vicious bite” to American citizens. He received a big applause when he linked the upcoming immigration message with his first American philosophy: “We first fully take care of our own citizens.”

“Thanks, Nancy.”

Talk about accusation.

The president made sure that he brought some hunters out of the audience when he was raising house democrats. There were his usual rules that their Ukraine investigation was a “hoax” and “witch hunt”, but he debuted a new rally line that mixes voters while trying to personalize the issue of accusation for people outside the Beltway, especially those in the handful Fluctuations state that the elections will most likely decide.

“We have the highest poll numbers we’ve ever had. Thank you very much, Nancy. Thank you very much,” he said, mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who decided that his actions against Ukraine gave her in the caucus to many who had long had impeachment- procedures supported.

Then came the linking of that decision, which would always lead to his acquittal by a GOP-controlled senate, to voters.

“While the extreme left is wasting America’s time with this nasty hoax, we’ve killed terrorists, created jobs, raised wages, concluded fair trade agreements, secured our borders and lifted citizens of every race, color, religion and creed from our rural communities to our cities , “said Mr. Trump.

Donald Trump, Bernie Bro?

Is Mr. Trump a “Bernie Bro”, the nickname many followers of Senator Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Socialist in Vermont who has become the democratic front runner? He may be. But probably for his own self-interests, as always.

The White House and campaigners claim they believe the president would beat the opposition party candidates. But they do not dispute that they want to hire a man who calls himself a socialist. And Mr. Trump showed that he would like to set Mr Sanders’s supporters on fire.

“Actually, I think they’re trying to take Bernie’s weather away,” said Mr. Trump, referring to the 2016 Democratic Primary, some of which supporters said it was unfairly tipped in favor of Mrs. Clinton. “They’re doing it to you again, Bernie! It’s doing it again!”

Translation, from a Democratic strategist: “This is a president who will do anything to exploit divisions in the party between Bernie and the rest of the party.

“The more divided they are,” said the strategist, “the more chances Trump thinks he should be re-elected because he would take on a damaged Democratic candidate. He would feed on that weakness.”

.