Before a pro-gun rally held in Virginia on Monday (January 20), the FBI arrested three suspected white Supremacists hoping for a “full-blown civil war.”

The Associated Press reports that a former Canadian military reservist and two other men who the authorities claim have been linked to a violent white supremacist group said Thursday (January 16) just a few days before they were accepted that they would go to the rally in Virginia’s capital.

According to the AP, a Canadian citizen is charged with a criminal complaint Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27 and Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, from Elkton, Maryland, with the transport of a firearm and ammunition with the intention of committing a crime. William Garfield Bilbrough IVThe 19-year-old from Denton, Maryland, is accused of “transporting and hosting aliens”.

The Justice Department said in a press release that the three men are members of The Base extremist group and have been detained in Maryland and Delaware for federal crimes, the AP reports.

During the first trial of the defendants, a prosecutor said one of the men compared the white supremacist group to al-Qaida and discussed the trip to Ukraine to fight “nationalists,” the AP reports.

According to a police officer who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, the three men were probably planning to attend the Pro-Gun rally in Richmond.

Amid reports that armed militia groups wanted to participate, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and banned all types of weapons from the weapons collection.

Trump replied by ridiculing the governor and tweeting: “Your second amendment is being seriously attacked in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia.”

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

The AP reports that members of The Base discussed the commission of violence against blacks and Jews in encrypted chat rooms, according to an affidavit from an FBI agent.

They also discussed ways to make improvised explosive devices, their military training camps and their desire to create a white “ethno-state”.

According to a prosecutor, when the federal agents arrived to arrest Lemley and Matthews, they smashed cell phones and tried to flush the pieces into a toilet, the AP reports.

The Canadian Department of Defense said it had spent several months investigating Mathews for “possible racist-extremist activity,” and both the United States and Canadian authorities searched for him after his truck was near the border between the two in September Countries had been found.

CBS News reports in a video that Mathews allegedly made on December 1st, wearing a gas mask to distort his voice and hide his face and poison some water supplies. You’d better be ready to do these things. If you want the white race to survive, you have to do your damn part. “

Defender of Mathews Joseph Balter said: “One man’s domestic terrorism is another man’s exercising of his right of disclosure,” reports CBS News. The judge replied, “What should the government do? Should they wait until they go to Richmond and kill people?”

Monitoring devices caught Mathews and Lemley planning their trip to the capital of Virginia. Lemley told Mathews: “I literally need to have my first victim,” said CBS News.

Mathews added, “You know, we have this situation in Virginia, where it will be, this opportunity is limitless and the thing is that you have tons of people who should only be radicalized theoretically enough to know that you I have to do everything I start to make things go wrong and when Virginia can start a full-blown civil war, ”reports CBS News.

CBS Investigative Reporter Mike Hellgren A video by US lawyer Robert Hur tweeted before the federal court in Greenbelt, in which he told reporters: “You have the right to say what you think, but everyone else has the right to be safe and harmless.”

CBS News reports that Mathews was held in federal custody. Lemley waived the right to be heard and will continue to be detained. The third defendant William Bilbrough IV was arrested.

FBI Special Agent Jennifer Boone CBS News reports to reporters: “When you see something, you say something. If you suspect something, say something. We must not allow fear or silence to weaponize those who want to commit violence against our communities or against our nation. “

