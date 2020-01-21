Three shepherds moored for illegal destruction of a rice field in Ekiti

Three herders have been charged in Ado Ekiti County Court for illegal destruction and malicious damage to a rice field.

The accused: Nafiu Mohammed (20), Mohammed Audu (20) and Bumba Karba (17) and others in general grazed their cattle on the farm located in Okemesi Ekiti, causing massive destruction on the ground.

According to police prosecutor Inspector Johnson Okunade, the incident occurred on January 7, 2020 at Apinrin Alapaye Farm Settlement in Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti West local government area.

The prosecutor stated that the total damage caused by the accused to the complainant’s farm, Mr. Olusola Sanni, was 4.5 million naira.

He noted that the offenses contravened section 451 of the Penal Code, laws of the state of Ekiti, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to allow him to study the case and present his witnesses.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge laid against them.

Their lawyer, Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant bail to the defendants, promising that they would not give up bail.

The chief magistrate, Mr. Adesoji Adegboye, in his decision, granted the defendants a bond in the amount of 500,000 N with two bonds of the same amount.

He adjourned the matter until February 24 for hearing.