Three Red Cross officials punished in the Chinese province of Hubei who have been affected by Coronavirus for donation errors

PTI

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 7:05 PM IST

Beijing: Three Chinese officials from the Red Cross Association in Hubei Province who have been affected by coronavirus have been punished, according to media reports, for improper handling of donations to prevent and combat the epidemic.

Some branch office employees and employees did not assume their responsibilities or failed to perform their duties in receiving and allocating donated supplies and money during the prevention and control of epidemics, China Daily reported on Tuesday.

The step to punish civil servants came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping took revenge on civil servants who did not follow orders.

“Those who do not abide by the unified command or evade responsibilities will be punished,” warned Xi, who delivered a speech Monday about a political office of the ruling Communist Party of China.

Chinese health authorities announced on Tuesday that the death toll in the Chinese corona virus has risen sharply to 425 with 64 deaths on Monday.

