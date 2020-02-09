Three overnight fires left seven Roanoke residents, three displaced pets

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 10:50 AM EST

/ Updated: February 9, 2020 / 10:54 am EST

The first of three overnight fires in residential areas in Roanoke took place at 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, February 8th in the 1100th block of 12th Street SE. (Photo: Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS Department)

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) – One person suffers life-threatening injuries and seven residents are evicted after three nightly fires broke out in three Roanoke houses.

The crews react to a working fire in block 1100 of the 12th SE. Further information follows. #RoanokeFireEMS

– Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) February 9, 2020

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the first fire was reported at 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, February 9th in the 1100th block of 12th Street SE. The first units in the scene saw heavy smoke from a residence in the area.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported and the displaced are receiving support from the American Red Cross. Firefighters classified the cause of the fire as random and electrical.

The crews also responded to a second work fire at Block 2100 at Southhall Pl SW.

– Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) February 9, 2020

Roanoke Fire EMS units were reportedly launched at 11:20 p.m. for a second fire in Block 2100 of Southall Place SW. on Saturday. Firefighters say crews were on site and saw smoke coming from an apartment.

According to the authorities, three residents and two dogs were in the apartment at the time of the fire. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, units accessed a window on the second floor to rescue a minor who was treated on site for minor injuries. In the meantime, first responders have reportedly taken a person with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

The American Red Cross cares for residents and pets displaced by the fire that Roanoke Fire-EMS has classified as accidental due to cooking.

According to the authorities, the third fire took place on Sunday, February 9, shortly after 2 a.m. Roanoke Fire-EMS units were dispatched to the 1700 block on Padbury Avenue SE, where firefighters said they found smoke from an apartment building.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, three people and one pet were in the residence at the time of the fire, but were able to escape without reported injuries. The American Red Cross has been reported to help displaced people.

The authorities say that the cause of the third fire was also accidental.

