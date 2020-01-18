Three others linked to a neo-Nazi group arrested in Georgia

WASHINGTON (AP) – Three men linked to violent white supremacist group known as The Base have been charged with conspiracy to kill members of an anti-fascist militant group, Georgian police in Georgia announced Friday the arrest of three other members on federal charges. in Maryland and Delaware.

A senior FBI national security official said police and federal officials intentionally decided to arrest the men before Monday’s rally because they thought some of them intended to go there commit violence. It was not known whether the men arrested in Georgia intended to attend the rally in Richmond.

The Base, a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis who function as a paramilitary organization, has declared war on minority communities in the United States and abroad, said the FBI. Unlike other extremist groups, it does not focus on the dissemination of propaganda, but rather aims to bring together highly qualified members to train them in acts of violence.

There is increased focus on The Base after the three members were arrested on Thursday in Maryland and Delaware for federal crimes. A criminal complaint included details of how some men had built an assault rifle out of spare parts, purchased thousands of ammunition cartridges and exchanged vests that could carry bulletproof vests.

“A big reason why we disturbed him now was based on Monday’s meeting schedule and the intention of some people to potentially carry out acts of violence in Richmond,” said Jay Tabb, deputy executive director for the national security at the FBI. .

Speaking at an internal security event in Washington, he said the FBI had “just a sense of concern” because the agents “cannot account for everyone and everything”.

“We have some interest in some people who, at least, know we will be there and we have no way of predicting where the rhetoric will turn to violence,” said Tabb.

The Base organizers recruit white supremacist companions online – especially looking for veterans because of their military background – use encrypted chat rooms and train members in military-style camps in the woods, experts say. extremist groups.

The group, which has the motto “learn, train, fight”, brings together white supremacists with diverse ideologies.

Arrests show increased focus on the group by law enforcement officials who fear that the supremacists may go beyond the plot for violent acts, a threat made more urgent before a pro-arms rally on Monday in Richmond, Virginia.

The arrests have only added to the growing fear that Monday’s rally will quickly turn to violence, with thousands of protesters planning to descend on the capital of Virginia, and to become a rehearsal for the white nationalist rally of 2017 when a man drove his car into counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed a decree banning firearms from State Capitol grounds for Monday’s rally, but pro-gun groups have appealed to overturn the ban. The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday confirmed the ban.

“These extremists will try to attach themselves to these events in order to exploit these strong feelings, to try to recruit new recruits,” said Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League Extremism Center.

In encrypted chat rooms, members of The Base discussed committing acts of violence against blacks and Jews, means of making improvised explosive devices and their desire to create a white “ethno-state,” said the FBI. in court documents.

Georgian police confirmed on Friday that the other three men linked to The Base had been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and to be involved in a criminal street gang. Authorities said the men were planning to kill a married couple who were anti-fascist protesters – part of the Antifa movement – and believed that killing the couple would send a message to enemies of La Base.

The arrests took place after an undercover FBI agent infiltrated the group and participated in shooting exercises in the mountains of northern Georgia, according to a police affidavit obtained by the PA. The exercises were carried out in preparation for what they believe to be an impending collapse of the United States and the ensuing racial war. At the end of the firearms training, the men from Georgia wore tactical gear and hoods that exposed only part of the face while posing for photos with the undercover officer and the photos were then used in the group propaganda, says the affidavit.

The men were identified as Luke Austin Lane, Michael Helterbrand and Jacob Kaderli. The three remained in detention and it was not immediately established whether they had lawyers who could comment on the allegations.

Lane, Kaderli and the undercover agent went to the couple’s home in Bartow County to study it, according to the affidavit. After checking the property and the surrounding area, Lane suggested using a hammer as a way to pierce the door, and then killing them with revolvers, according to the affidavit. Kaderli suggested burning the house after the killings, he said.

While other extremist groups focus on bringing people together to produce propaganda and make a name for themselves around a specific ideology, The Base focuses on action, experts say. They wish to train their members in the use of firearms and explosives.

“Having this kind of large tent is incredibly dangerous,” said Joshua Fisher-Birch, a researcher at the Counter Extremism Project, a political group formed to fight online extremist ideologies.

Members of The Base also believe in an extreme form of survival and preparation, offering real survival training to resist the “extinction” of the Caucasian race, said the FBI.

“I think what characterizes The Base as a particular concern is that it is very blatant in its adoption of accelerating ideas. This concept that the collapse of society is not only imminent, but that they have a role to play in advancing it – so that we can wage a racial war in this country, “said Segal.

“There are many active online groups that have a presence on the ground, but it is the subculture that the base embraces is so keenly militant,” he said. “It is so hateful that it will attract a certain type of extremist, one who seeks action.”

A New Jersey man who authorities say was a recruiter for The Base was arrested by the FBI in November after allegedly using the group to find neo-Nazi colleagues to vandalize synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin. Authorities said the group’s plan to vandalize synagogues with anti-Semitic graffiti and smash windows was part of what the group called “Operation Kristallnacht,” a reference to an incident in 1938 when Nazis burnt down synagogues. in Germany, vandalized Jewish homes and businesses and killed nearly 100 people.

The man, Richard Tobin, 18, also discussed the conduct of a suicide attack and said that he kept manuals on how to carry out an attack, filling the back of a truck with barrels filled with materials. explosives similar to the Oklahoma City bombing which killed 168 people in 1995.

Separately on Friday, the Department of Justice charged a Wisconsin man who they said was also a member of the Base who painted painted swastikas, the group symbol and anti-Semitic words on a synagogue in Racine, Wisconsin September, under the direction of Tobin. The man, Yousef Barasneh, 22, was arrested on a federal civil rights charge.

Tobin is not specifically named in the indictments against Barasneh, but the details match those of the criminal complaint filed against him in November. Authorities said Tobin and Barasneh were expected to meet in person at one of the group’s meetings in Silver Creek, Georgia, from October 30 to November 2. Tobin ultimately did not attend.

Prosecutors said recruiting posters for the base had been placed at Marquette University in Milwaukee and that the group had also organized a separate training session for members from Wood County, Wisconsin.

Martin reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.