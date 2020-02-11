Three migrants freeze to death after crossing the US-Mexico border

A group of immigrants died during the illegal crossing of the border from Mexico to San Diego on Monday.

The incident occurred at Mount Laguna in San Diego County, California.

NBC News reports that the sending of Border Patrol on Monday around 2:15 p.m.

The customs and border patrol of the San Diego sector characterized the area as “very rural and extremely rugged”.

The area was especially treacherous Monday, because the San Diego National Weather Service previously reported that there would be “heavy snow with poor visibility” on Mount Laguna.

1/6

Photographs of detained migrants standing in cells on the US border – with one holding out a “help” sign only – have been released as part of a new report that warns of “dangerous” overcrowding. The memorandum was sent by the Inspector General to the Ministry of Homeland Security, with photos taken at the Rio Grande Valley border facilities for a week in June

DHS / OIG

2/6

Eighty-eight adult men held in a cell with a maximum capacity of 41, some signaling extended detention for OIG Staff on June 12

DHS / OIG

3/6

Overpopulation of families observed by OIG on June 11, at a border patrol facility in Weslaco, Texas

DHS / OIG

4/6

Migrant families crowding a border patrol facility on June 11 in McAllen, Texas

DHS / OIG

5/6

Fifty-one adult females held in a cell reserved for male juveniles with a capacity of 40 at Fort Brown Station of Border Patrol

DHS / OIG

6/6

Migrant families crowding a border patrol facility on June 11 in McAllen, Texas

DHS / OIG

On Monday, between 4 and 5 centimeters of snow fell on Mount Laguna.

Mount Laguna is located on the eastern edge of the Cleveland National Forest, which separates the western part of San Diego from the Anza Borrego desert in the west. The mountain is approximately 30 miles north of the border.

The San Diego Sector CBP reported that two out of five individuals were able to leave the area alone. The pair told the officers that three other individuals should be saved.

Two hours later, helicopters reached the other three individuals. Two did not respond and one was in serious condition.

San Diego Sector CBP said the responding agents provided medical assistance on arrival, but all three people eventually died. Agents said the individuals suffered from hypothermia.

The Dutch DPA said the weather conditions forced them to wait to remove the bodies until the following day.

Hundreds of people die each year in an attempt to cross the American border from Mexico. Border Angels activist group estimates that about 10,000 people have died since 1994 trying to cross the border.

