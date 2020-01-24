Three men arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Shyheim Williams, Tyquanta Moorman and Treyvon Brandon are detained in two armed robberies in 2019. (Photos: courtesy Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority)

RUSTBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that three young men from south Boston were identified and arrested in two armed robberies committed in 2019.

Sheriff’s Office Says Shyheim Williams, 21, Tyquanta Moorman, 24, and Treyvon Brandon, 22, face charges for armed robbery of a general dollar in Brookneal on September 29, 2019 and a waffle House on Timberlake Road on July 8, 2019.

According to the authorities, an unarmed man and a man with a handgun entered the building to steal money from the two incidents.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Says Williams, Moorman and Brandon Are All In Detention On Charges Of Robbery, Use Of Firearm In Crime And Break and Enter With Intent To Commit robbery.

If you have information about these incidents, please call the Campbell C.W. Rice County Investigator at (434) 332-9574.

