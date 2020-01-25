Canara Bank, however, claimed that the action was taken even when the matter was before the court.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 7:44 PM IST

Canara Bank (Reuters Photo)

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation in the Thane district of Maharashtra has sealed three branches of public sector lender Canara Bank for non-payment of property tax of Rs 2.75 million, an official said on Saturday.

However, the bank claimed that the action was taken even when the matter was before the court. The spokesman for the civic agency, Yuvraj Badhane, said corporation officials sealed the server rooms of three bank branches in the city on Thursday.

A senior Canara Bank official said the bank has been paying taxes on time for the three branches that run from leased premises.

“In 2017-18, the corporation reported that the bank must pay an additional amount of 2.69 million rupees in taxes … we filed a case in a small case court (challenging the lawsuit),” he said.

“The court asked us to deposit 25 percent of the additional amount in court and then negotiate with the municipal authority,” the official said.

“On January 23, the municipal authority sealed the branches even when negotiations are still underway,” he said. Saying that he has interrupted the daily operations of the three branches, the officer said that the bank has moved the Bombay High Court against the action and that the matter would be heard on January 27.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.