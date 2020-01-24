Three local lottery winners welcome separate $ 100,000 winnings

RICHMOND, Go. (WFXR) – Not one… not two, but three SWVA residents profit from the glory of each winner of $ 100,000 in the Virginia lottery!

Kathryn Ruffin of Montgomery County scratched his 10X the Money scratch ticket.

Ruffin of Riner bought his winning ticket at JOCO Mart in Christiansburg.

She says she has no immediate plans for her earnings.

Second, Diane DeHaven of Wirtz, Franklin County visited the Stop In Food Store on Franklin Road in Roanoke for a Cash 5 ticket just before the New Year.

She tied the five winning numbers in the December 31 draw to win the game’s first prize of $ 100,000.

His winning numbers were 3-5-7-21-29, which turned out to be the birthdays of family members.

DeHaven said she plans to pay her bills and save her earnings.

Finally, Edward Trent also played the game Cash 5, but his earnings came a few days later when, on January 2, he visited the Nishi Food Mart on Bennington Street in the south-east of Roanoke.

He chose numbers 5-7-12-17-18, which happened to be the five numbers drawn that night.

Trent also won an additional $ 100,000.

He says he “feels good enough” to win the top prize.

Congratulations to the three recent local winners of the Virginia Lottery!

