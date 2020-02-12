Three Just Dance games have been removed from Switch eShop

The hugely successful Ubisoft Just Dance series has been an important part of the informal market since the Wii days. It was also regularly followed on Nintendo platforms every year, until even last year’s release came on the original Wii, despite the fact that that console has been discontinued since 2013. Just Dance 2017 was actually one of the first games announced for the Switch before the system was even revealed; it was then known as the “Nintendo NX”. Despite the close relationship between Just Dance and Nintendo, it seems to be a bit over. Recently three of the four Just Dance games have been removed from the Switch eShop in North America: Just Dance 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Just Dance 2020, which was released just a few months ago, is still active from now on. Ubisoft has not provided specific details about why these games were removed. However, it is fairly easy to deduce the reason given the circumstances.

Every Just Dance game consists entirely of a track list with real, licensed songs. So it is very likely that the license rights for the music have expired and unless Ubisoft extends their contracts, they can stay that way. Just Dance 2020 contains songs that go all the way back to the original Just Dance, so players of the latest version are absolutely fine.

As a side note, given the way the latest Just Dance works recently, I am a little surprised that Ubisoft even suffers from the release of a new game every year. It seems better to release a single, consistently updated title that adds new numbers every year. It even looks like Netflix where the selection is shaken every few months while some songs go out while others come in.

