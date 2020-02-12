Three houses to add Byleth Dancer suit, Rhea tea time

Fire Emblem: Three Houses gets a steady stream of free and paid updates since the massive tactical RPG that was launched last year. New characters, extra costumes and improvements in quality of life have come into play. Now the line-up of the contents of the Expansion pass is almost finished with the upcoming release of a brand new extension to the side story, Cindered Shadows. However, support for the game does not stop once that important DLC update drops. In a recent Famitsu interview with some developers from the game, a few upcoming free updates have been confirmed that players can expect after Cindered Shadows is launched.

In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, players can invite certain characters to sit down and drink tea to spend quality time with them and increase their ties. While green-haired anime pope Rhea is a candidate for support in the game, you were never able to invite her for a spot of tea. A free update is intended to remedy this by giving you tea time with Rhea.

In addition, a new costume for Fire Emblem: Three Houses protagonist Byleth is coming soon. Players can wear dance clothes like Byleth, but Byleth will not be able to become the dance class. There will also be an update that makes it easier to change your costume during days off, as well as changing all the characters at once.

