Last Thursday, Masahiro Sakurai announced that Byleth was coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the last DLC fighter for the first Fighter Pass expansion for the party brawling game. However, this wasn’t the only major Fire Emblem message released that day. The recently released entry in the series Fire Emblem: Three Houses, from which Byleth comes, revealed the juicy details of the upcoming Wave 4 story expansion. The new DLC is a side story called Cindered Shadows, in which you control a small, select group of characters. And now we know exactly who these characters are.

While we’ve seen some of these characters in the Cindered Shadows unveiling trailer, a series of tweets from Japan’s official Fire Emblem Twitter account revealed the full list of playable side stories. Instead of recruiting and controlling characters from a single house, as in the main campaign, Cindered Shadows offers you a selection of characters from each house to play with. You will also have four brand new characters that come from the surprising new fourth house, the Ash Wolves. The full set of playable characters looks like this:

Byleth

The three house managers: Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude

A representative from every house: Linhardt, Ashe and Hilda

Four new characters from the Ashen Wolves: Balthus, Yuri, Hapi and Constance

The main character Chinatsu Kurahana has also illustrated new artworks by Linhardt, Ashe and Hilda for the release of Cindered Shadows.

Cindered Shadows will be released on February 12th on Nintendo Switch for owners of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Expansion Pass.

