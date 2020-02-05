In the run-up to the fast-approaching release of the long-awaited DLC story for Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Cindered Shadows, Nintendo has dropped small amounts of information about what players can expect from the challenging new story. We have previously learned that Cindered Shadows do not come true as a typical penetration of Fire Emblem: Three Houses – your characters, as well as their classes and skills, are limited and predetermined. A recent message from the official Twitter account of Fire Emblem now confirms that your money and resources in the side-story DLC are also limited.

The tweet revealed that the Abyss, the underground facility under the campus of Garreg Mach, which serves as your base of operations during Cindered Shadows, contains a few handy facilities that you should use to give yourself the upper hand during battle. A gun shop and a blacksmith’s blacksmith are available to use if you want, but don’t deliberately spend and upgrade everything. The amount of money you can earn in Cindered Shadows is limited, as is the amount of available resources. You must choose carefully and choose how you decide to spend, because you are unlikely to be able to afford everything that is available to you. A specific resource, the Smithing Stone, is obtained by winning battles or Armor Breaking Great Enemies.

Cindered Shadows will be released via the Nintendo eShop on February 13 for owners of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Season Pass.

