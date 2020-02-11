Three Houses – Cindered Shadows unveils the War Monk class

Another day, another fire emblem: create three houses. There has been an almost daily infusion feed with news about the game via the official Fire Emblem Twitter account. In particular, the news is about different content and mechanics that are present in the upcoming expansion of the story for the successful Nintendo Switch tactical RPG. The new downloadable side story, entitled Cindered Shadows, is set to add four new characters that each use a character class that is brand new to the game. Today we have information about the last member of this quad of new classes – the war monk.

This is technically a set of two classes. The great fleshy male warrior of the Ashen Wolves, Balthus, uses the War Monk class. In addition, after completing a certain part of the Cindered Shadows campaign, you can have any male warrior in the Fire Emblem: Three Houses main story take the class exam to become a war monk. Female hunters, however, get a slightly different class – the War Cleric.

Both classes are healin and hurtin hybrids that specialize not only in axes and gauntlets, but also in white magic. No, no, not the kind of magic with which you get a $ 100k investment from your parents for your new artisanal soft drink company. White magic in Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Cindered Shadows consists of various healing arts that help the War Cleric make a well-rounded necessity for every team. War Clerics and War Monks can also use a special Battle Art with variable range that causes impressive magic damage, but at the expense of a huge part of your weapon durability.

Cindered Shadows will be released via the Nintendo eShop on February 13 for owners of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Season Pass.

