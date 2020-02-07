Three Houses – Cindered Shadows adds four new classes

I am only six days away from the release of the last piece of the currently planned DLC for Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the big extension of the side story Cindered Shadows. Nintendo and Intelligent Systems have released all sorts of interesting pieces of information about the new campaign in recent days, confirming things like the predefined schedule, character class restrictions, and how the gun shop and forge work. While most of these announcements have served to show off the punitive nature and limited scale of the new DLC story, the latest side story announcement confirms some exciting new content in the form of four brand new character classes.

In Cindered Shadows you work with a group called Ashen Wolves, a forgotten group of students who live in the Abyss underground facility. Yuri, Hapi, Balthus and Constance are the four members of the Ashen Wolves, and each of these characters has a brand new character class that can still be seen in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Once you’ve defeated the first episode of Cindered Shadows, you can even use these new classes in the Fire Emblem: Three Houses main campaign. However, each of these classes is an advanced class, which means that your character must have at least level 20 in order to use it. In addition, these classes require “Underground Seal” items before a character can take the exam for them.

Two of these brand new classes are the War Cleric and the Trickster. The War Cleric uses useful healing skills in addition to ax control and high physical statistics. Tricksters can now use magic and swords, as well as a variety of useful theft skills. Your character in the main game must have passed the Thief class exam before they can proceed to Trickster. One of the many unique skills of the Trickster is ‘Trick’, which allows them to switch places with an ally within five spaces. As a nice little Easter egg, if you let Anna take the Trickster exam after episode one of Cindered Shadows, you’ll unlock a new costume for her based on her appearance in Fire Emblem Awakening.

Cindered Shadows will be released via the Nintendo eShop on February 13 for owners of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Season Pass.

