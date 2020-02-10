Three Houses – Cindered Shadows adds Dark Pegasus

We are just a few days away from the most romantic event of the year. No, no, I’m not talking about Valentine’s Day or the new episode of The Bachelor. I am of course talking about the launch of the new extension of the side story for Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Cindered Shadows. The DLC story is scheduled for February 13 for owners of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Expansion Pass, and every day prior to launch is accompanied by new facts about the expansion. The latest information from the official Twitter account of Fire Emblem sheds light on one of the new classes arriving in Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Cindered Shadows – the Dark Pegasus.

We already knew that Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Cindered Shadows was set to bring in four new character classes, and that the four new characters associated with the Ashen Wolves each use the new classes. Now we know which class the magic-wheeler Constance uses, and it is the Dark Pegasus class. The Dark Pegasus is for women only, allowing the user to become a magical knight who fights on the back of a midnight black pegasus. One of their unique skills is “Magic Conversion”, which gives all user statistics +3 in their next player phase when they sustain magic damage during an enemy phase. This class excels in battles with magicians, but archers are a clear weakness because the Dark Pegasus is a flying class.

Cindered Shadows will be released via the Nintendo eShop on February 13 for owners of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Season Pass.

[Source]