New Delhi: The government plans to complete three of the 22 highways and green corridors in the next three years, including the Delhi Mumbai flagship highway that is being built in a new lineup, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

It is planned that these 22 projects comprising 7,500 km of highways and greenfield corridors will be completed for fiscal year 25 at a cost of Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

“We will complete the emblematic Delhi Mumbai Express Highway in the next three years. The work will be carried out in 51 packages and work has already begun on 18. This will be the longest highway in India with 1,320 km and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 to 13 hours, “said the minister of road and highway transport.

Of the projects, six are 2,250 km highways that will be built at a cost of Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

The remaining 16 are greenfield corridors, including the 5,250 km projects that will be built at a cost of Rs 1.65 lakh crore

In addition to the Delhi Mumbai highway, the minister said the trans-Rajasthan and trans-Haryana projects will be completed in the next three years.

On Delhi Mumbai Expressway, he said that the greenfield alignment has been selected to avoid housing and optimize the cost of land acquisition.

“We have saved around Rs 16,000 crore only in the acquisition of land, since the land could be acquired at a cost of Rs 80 lakh per hectare for the project,” he said, adding that the highway will open new economic opportunities in the Inland districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The highway has taken the concept to the prize in record time of less than a year.

He said the new projects will provide alternative routes to diversify traffic, improve geometry / alignment and provide connectivity for major cities, thereby reducing distance and travel times.

In addition, these will mitigate problems such as land acquisition, the change of public services and other authorizations related to the expansion of the brown field of the existing alignment and will provide impetus to the economy of backward regions by improving infrastructure, said the minister.

