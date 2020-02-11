Three for theft, resale of cars in Mumbai

Due to suspicion and technical evidence, the MHB police in Malvani, Malad (W), set a trap and arrested three men: Ravi Kharwa (35), Sanjay Chaurasia (38) and Saeed Ahmed Aziz Ulla Saeed (38). They then confiscated 13 stolen auto rickshaws from a garage in Malvani. “During the investigation, the arrested trio found that a total of 30 auto rickshaws were stolen, six of which have been sold and have not yet been recovered. They were mainly active in Kharkop, Kandivali, Borivali and Samta Nagar, ”said Pandit Thackeray, chief inspector of the MHB police station.

Thackeray said the defendant wanted to unattended target and steal auto rickshaws and then start the engine by attaching the wires because they did not have the keys. After this theft, the accused would take these vehicles to a workshop in Malvani, where the number plates, engine numbers, and chassis numbers would be changed and later falsified documents would be pulled.