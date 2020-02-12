Three dolphins were shot and killed off the Florida coast

Since May, three dolphins have been found dead by puncture wounds off the coast of Florida.

Last week, biologists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found a dead dolphin off the coast of Naples with a bullet wound or a puncture of some sort of sharp object.

The Miami Herald reported that experts from the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge found another dolphin with a bullet in its left side near Pensacola beach in the same week.

In May a dolphin was found on Captiva Island with a leaky wound in its head.

The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration offers $ 20,000 for information that leads to civil punishment or criminal convictions for anyone responsible.

Biologists believe that people who feed dolphins have made marine mammals more comfortable around humans, opening them up to dangerous situations.

Nearly 30 dolphins have been shot by bullets and arrows or have been impaled since 2002. Hurting or harassing dolphins is illegal and people caught with it can get up to $ 100,000 in fines and a year in prison according to the NOAA.

In addition to the attacks on dolphins, there are more and more incidents where dolphins are stranded on the beach and die.

The NOAA reported that since February 2019, 358 dolphins have been stranded on the shores of Louisiana, Alabama and the Florida panhandle, which is three times the normal amount, according to the NOAA.

