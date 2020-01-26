Ogun State Police Command said on Sunday that they had caught three men for allegedly stealing a child from Ogun.

Police said the suspects were: Abubakar Saidu, Danladi Abdulkarim and Abdullah Idris.

They were arrested for stealing a 4-year-old boy, Hammed Adeniran.

Ogun police spokeswoman DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement on Sunday that the suspects’ arrest was following a complaint from the child’s mother, Nimota Adeniran, who reported to the police station from Warewa that she had been alerted by one of her neighbors that her son was seen with three strange men at the Arepo bus stop along the Lagos Ibadan expressway where they were waiting to board the ship. ‘a vehicle for a single destination known to God.

Oyeyemi added that, according to reports, the mother started looking for her son only to find that he was no longer where she had left him.

The PPRO said that based on the report, the DPO’s Warewa division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly mobilized a team of police and rushed to the bus stop where the men were waiting to board a vehicle.

He explained that when they arrived, the three men met the child in their possession and were quickly arrested with the help of members of the public.

“During interrogation, the three suspects who claimed to be from Jigawa state could not reasonably explain why the child was seen with them or why they wanted to board a commercial bus with the child. “

However, the child was reunited with his parents while the suspects are questioned.

Meanwhile, police commissioner CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the National Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for a covert investigation and possible prosecution.

CP therefore advised parents to always take the safety and well-being of their children seriously in order to protect them from those who seek every means to be wealthy.