Three best trades in the history of the Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have had their fair share of trades throughout their history. Some of these movements have seen them win, but others have fans wondering what just happened. As with any NHL team, the return a team can get to a particular player or choice can vary widely. Are they buyers or sellers on the trade deadline? Is the organization under reconstruction? Did the player ask to be traded or did a player cause problems for the team, like what happened with Dany Heatley and Mike Hoffman?

The answers to these questions can drastically change the performance that a CEO can achieve in a trade. Fortunately for senators, they had a number of deals that saw them win. Some of the team’s greatest players of all time have gone through trades, whether it’s hockey trades or draft picks. Here are the top three exchanges in Senators’ history.

3. Wade Redden Accord

AT OTT: Damian Rhodes and Wade Redden

IN NYI: Bryan Berard, Don Beaupre and Martin Straka

In January 1996, the young Senators organization won what would be one of the most prolific players in the history of the team. Defender Wade Redden has played 11 seasons in Ottawa, helping the team in its only Stanley Cup finals in 2007. He has also helped the team make the playoffs in 10 of its 11 seasons. Redden remains fifth in Senators’ history for points (410) and first in plus / minus (159). The alternate captain for nine seasons completed only one less season in 1999-2000 (-1).

The other Ottawa coach was goalkeeper Damian Rhodes who played for the Senators for four seasons. Although not particularly memorable for most fans, Rhodes helped the club win their first playoff series and was also credited with a goal in a 6-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

For the Islanders, Bryan Berard has only played two and a half seasons, Martin Straka has played 22 games and Don Beaupre has never played. The Senses prevailed in this trade with Redden, who would remain arguably the best defender on the team of all time until the team did trade number two on this list for a young player named Erik Karlsson.

2. Exchange in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft for Karlsson

AT OTT: 15th overall choice (Erik Karlsson)

At NSH: Choice in 18th row (Chet Pickard) and in 3rd round (Taylor Beck)

Senators traded in 2008 draft for Erik Karlsson (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 2008, the Senators stole Erik Karlsson from the Nashville Predators. On the first day of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Ottawa sent their pick 18th and a third round pick to the Predators. In return, they got the 15th choice and eventually chose Captain Erik Karlsson.

From that day on, Karlsson became the best defender, perhaps even the best player in the history of the team. The Swedish defender has played 627 games with the team in nine seasons, collecting 518 points. This total is the third highest in Senators’ history and the best for an Ottawa defender.

Karlsson’s return to the original business is much less than expected in his recent rumors. With the 18th pick, the Predators chose Chet Pickard, who has never played an NHL game. The third round pick was used to select Taylor Beck, who has only dressed 85 games in Nashville.

The Predators were lucky that year by drafting stud defender Roman Josi with the 38th overall pick, which they received in a Phoenix Coyotes trade. But imagine if Shea Weber and Erik Karlsson were on the same team, with Pekka Rinne in the net? The Senators may have saved the NHL from a possible Stevens-Niedermayer-Brodeur dynasty in Tennesee.

1. Ottawa steals the Chara and Spezza islanders

AT OTT: Zdeno Chara, Bill Muckalt and 2nd overall pick (Jason Spezza)

IN NYI: Alexei Yashin

The Senses have stolen the islands of Jason Spezza and Zdeno Chara (Photo by Dave Sandford / Getty Images / NHLI)

The New York Islanders should not trade with the Senators. If Redden’s trade was bad for the islands, that trade was terrible for them. But for the Senators, it was the biggest flight to date. For abandoning Alexi Yashin in 2001, the Senses received a number one defender and a number one center for years.

Yashin, while being a star for a short time in Ottawa, was a hot spot for the organization. He went missing in the playoffs every year and missed the 1999-2000 season in one of his many attempts to renegotiate his contract. After the exchange, he played well with the Islanders for five seasons before leaving for the KHL.

The Senators, however, have become a threat in the league. In addition to the Stanley Cup in 2007, the team won the division three times in the next five seasons, including leading the league in points in 2002-2003. 6 foot 9 inch player Zdeno Chara has become one of the best defenders in the league, and 2nd overall pick has become Senators’ first national star Jason Spezza. Like Chara, Spezza has become one of the best leagues while centering Daniel Alfredsson and Dany Heatley. He would also become the team captain after Alfredsson’s departure.

The third acquisition for the Senses in this profession prevented it from being a complete scam. Bill Muckalt played a season for the Senators, sadly failing to score a goal. With or without Muckalt, this profession is the most unbalanced in the history of the Senators.